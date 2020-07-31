Dear Reader, Knitter or Crocheter,
Do you have some extra time on your hands? Are you just a tiny bit bored? I mean, just how many loaves of bread can you bake? How many times can you clean (and clean out) the house? Or Zoom here and Zoom there. I’ll bet that most of you are nodding your heads. Perhaps, it’s time to play a game of “What If?”
I’m talking about a little creativity here, keeping in mind that there really is “nothing new under the sun.” You don’t need to start from scratch. Think about writing or art? Writing is really rewriting. The themes, the stories, the events; they’ve all been told before. “Rent” is the new “La Boheme.” “Moulin Rouge is based on “Camille.”
What about paintings? If you go to most art museums, you will find hundreds of portraits: important guys, rich guys, the painter guy himself, sometimes with families, different centuries, different hair styles, different costumes. Still, portraits. So, what is creativity? It’s really just doing something that’s been done before in a new way. I had an acquaintance years ago who was a consummate seamstress. She made stunning garments. She started with a pattern, altered it for a perfect fit and then got creative. She made most of these “patterns” at least three times, creating three different looks!
She once took a basic hoodie pattern and made it out of the requisite sweatsuit material. (#1) Then, she made it out of a linen stripe with slightly flared sleeves and no cuffs. (#2). That was followed by an embroidered silk hoodie, sleeveless. (#3). Finally she made the hoodie out of transparent white silk organza which she embellished with paint and beads and wore to a charity function over her little black dress. (#4)
So, let’s translate this to knitting. Take your favorite hat pattern. What if you make it in a different fiber, make it on different sized needles, in different colors or textures? Or change the stitch pattern of the band or the cap, or use lots of colors and lots of different yarns in the same hat? What if you add embellishments, like a pile of leaves or petals on top or a big crocheted flower on the side? What if you turned your hat inside-out?
Perhaps we should all start to PLAY. Make a hat. A purse. Mittens! How about some socks or footies? (They don’t have to match.) An imaginary animal or flowers. A bouquet! A teapot! A blooming saguaro! Make a big size of something wool and felt it. Double up your fingering yarn, or not. Put together some outrageous colors. Use up your leftovers, or someone else’s. Try out some new stitches. Use needles that are usually meant for a different yarn. Learn to crochet if you don’t know how. Make it lumpy, make it smooth. Add some beads. Embroider on top. Have fun and purposely make it imperfect. Frame it, give it away, or throw it out. Ah, freedom.
What about trying some random tie dyeing? Get a skein of all white cotton or rayon or linen (no wool) and a bottle of dark Rit dye. Open the skein into an oval, but don’t snip the threads holding it together. Pick the skein up so that the sides of the oval come together. Place several rubber bands tightly up and down the skein. Now dye, wash, rinse and dry the whole thing according to directions, removing or carefully snipping the rubber bands during the last rinse or two. It’s all yours. Now, play.
Signing off for KnitWits this month: We laugh, we knit and crochet, we PLAY and CREATE!