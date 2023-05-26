The Pool Players of The Brookes’ Billiard Club (PPB) wants to thank our generous sponsor Oregano’s Pizza Bistro — 100 W. Orange Grove Rd — (520) 229-9999.

On Saturday, April 27, 2023 the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in HOA1’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was double elimination. Tournament Director was Joe Giammarino. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-Ball. Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Dick Dunbar, Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu, Les Goins, Fred “The Baker” Dianda, Dick “The Visor” Titus, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Dave Parker, Terry “The Cue” Sterling, Russ Doering, Mike “Mayhem” Meredith, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino Dick “The Stick” Schroeder, Jerry Cogswell and Dominic “The Doctor” Borland.

Results First Place – Tony “The Snake” Cardillo – Best Player Today! — 6 Wins, 1 Loss.

Second Place – Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino – Nobody Remembers — Second Place — 4 Wins, 2 Losses.

Third Place – Mike “Mayhem” Meredith – That New Wheel Helps! — 5 Wins, 2 Losses.

Fourth Place – Dick “The Visor” Titus – Beat some BIG Guys today — 4 Wins, 2 Losses.

RecapTony Cardillo was at it again as he bested a field of 16 skilled 8-Ballers as follows: Tony’s path to the winner’s circle started by beating Joe Vidmar, Les Goins, and Fred Dianda in order. Next, Tony ran into Joe Giammarino and Joe put Tony in the loser’s bracket, and that placed Joe on the hill. In the loser’s bracket, Tony defeated Mike Meredith to earn the right to face Joe again. Tony would have to beat Joe twice to win the tournament. Tony was up to the task and sent Joe packing. Congrats Tony “The Snake” Cardillo!

Sponsor’s Gift Winners Joe Vidmar – Sponsors Gift

Dick Schroeder – Sponsors Gift

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our tournament sponsor for their support. The 8-Ball Singles tournament started at 1 p.m. and lasted three hours, with over 40 games of 8-Ball being played. We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. THAT is a good day! RACK’EM UP!

The PPB Thanks All Our CRC Pool Room Sponsors:Expert Automotive – Joe Pate

Medicare Solutions by Leah Kari

Stone Canyon Painting – Alex Stewart

Golf Cars of Arizona – Kiara

State Farm – Jay Salazar

Modern Design Landscaping – Chuck Luce

For more information about The Pool Players of The Brookes’ Billiard Club, email Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino at jgpool@outlook.com.