Save the date for a 9-day bus tour of West Texas from Sunday, March 29 to Thursday, April 2, 2020.
The tour will begin with a day in El Paso to learn about the international culture along the Mexican border. The tour will continue with stops at Fort Dixon, a well-preserved historic frontier fort and the Museum of Big Bend in Alpine. Minimalist art and mysterious lights will highlight a visit to Marfa.
The Lajitas Resort will be the gateway to Big Bend National Park where we will spend a day exploring this land of incredible diversity from canyons along the Rio Grande to the towering Chisnos Mountains. For an adventure of a different kind, we will tour the spectacular caves of Carlsbad Caverns National Park. The tour will conclude with a night in Las Cruces.
The complete itinerary and pricing for the tour will be announced in early November. For priority reservations, join Friends of Saddlebrooke Libraries. Go to FSL website at https://sbfsl.org/ to become a member.