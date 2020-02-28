On Thursday, January 14, a cool morning, seven hardy hikers set out for Sabino Canyon to hike the Phone Line Trail. They took the tram to stop nine and hiked down. The new tram was quieter than the old one and provides headphones to listen to the talk. This amenity was an improvement over the old tram, because the static on the old system made it difficult to hear the talk.
They climbed up the ridge quickly to warm up after the cold tram ride. The weather and visibility made it a picture-perfect day as it warmed to very comfortable temperature. The hikers had shade most of the way. They stopped for a quick lunch and made their way to the bottom where we crossed a little water and walked on to the visitor center.
All agreed availability of hikes like this was one of the best reasons for moving to Arizona.