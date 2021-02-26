It’s a long drive across Tucson, but the hikers on Thursday, January 28 all agreed that the scenery made it worth the trip! Eight people made the trek to Saguaro National Park East. They hiked south along several trails, then proceeded up the Garwood Trail, passing a crested saguaro to the site of the Garwood Dam. This feature was built by Nelson Garwood in the 1950's.
The group continued on the Carrillo trail through a series of switchbacks with beautiful views of the park and of the Santa Catalina, Tucson, Rincon and Santa Rita mountains while on a ridge in the foothills of the Rincon Mountains. Beyond the ridge, the trail intersected with the Wildhorse Trail and turned south to go on a steep (.3 mile) trail to Little Wildhorse Tank, one of the only perennial areas of water in the park. They were not disappointed. Although less than in a normal non-drought year, there was still water in the pools!