On Tuesday, September 13 the SaddleBrooke Republican Club will host two Conservative School Board Candidates for Oracle Elementary School Governing Board. It is important for us to reelect these strong voices for education, Jeri Taylor, and Gary Terrell. “There have been so many great accomplishments during our tenure” said Jeri Taylor, “Including our Principal was awarded Arizona Rookie Elementary Principal of the Year and we retained 96 percent of our Certified Teachers in the district for the coming year.” The SaddleBrooke Republican Club (SBRC) has focused on keeping you informed about candidates, and we believe our School Board candidates are very important. This promises to be a very informative meeting.

The September meeting will be held in the HOA-2 Ballroom.

The doors open at 3 p.m. and the meeting will start promptly at 3:30 p.m. All winners of Republican Primaries are invted to attend. Please note that due to the renovations at the DesertView Theatre we will once again be meeting in the HOA-2 Ballroom. On Tuesday, October 11 we will be back in the newly remodeled DesertView Theatre. We are inviting all Republican candidates for a unity rally as we approach the November election. All Republicans, Independents and those not affiliated with a party are invited to attend.

We are also asking HOA-2 to turn on the Hearing Loop for those who will find this helpful. For up-to-date information remember to go to our website at saddlebrooke-republican-club.org/.