In November two tournaments will be held at the Hotel Tucson at the same time! One event will provide NLM (nonlife master) participants a chance to earn gold points and the other will give players of all levels a chance to win silver points.
Titled the Cactus Flower NLM Regional/Tucson Fall Sectional, the event will be held from Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17. NLM competitors can compete in gold rush pair events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and in the Swiss team game on Sunday. At the same time there will be a stratified open pairs Sectional including the Swiss team event. Lox, bagels, pastries, and coffee will be served each morning and on Sunday the Swiss team event will include lunch. Morning games begin at 9:00 a.m. and afternoon games start at 1:30 p.m. with special lectures at 12:30 pm. So, grab a partner and join the fun!!
The holidays are upon us and so is the annual Mountain View Holiday Party to be held on Tuesday, December 17. The event features a wonderful dinner and a chance to converse with fellow players without the distraction of those 13 cards in our hand!
It is your opening lead, so you pick the card and put it face down on the table and ask – “any questions partner?” According to Bridge Director Barbara Rosenthal, doing this serves two purposes. First, it prevents the lead from coming from the wrong defender and second, it allows your partner to ask questions about the bidding before the play begins. Once the card is faced up the play of the hand starts. No more questions. And, if your partner wants to know why the declarer bid 5C over 3H during the auction, she can only do it when the lead is faced down. Hence, “Any questions partner?”
Congratulations to first place winners for September— Jack and Arlene Mayfield, Paul Shalita, Ann Kuperberg, Bob Brussel, Eric Vonderheid, Peter Godfrey, Jo Ann Aiken, Steve Maltzman, Donna DePesa, Sharon Wyles and Rosemary Marcello.
The MountainView game is held at the Catalina Room beside the Mesquite Grill on Tuesday and Friday at 1:30 pm. Alert!! Please notice this is a permanent time change from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 that started on September 3. Check the website at www.bridgewebs.com/mountainview for possible changes. If you need a partner contact Jo Ann Aiken at (520) 256-2702 or email her at jotax123@aol.com.