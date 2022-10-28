The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) recently added a new offering to support new dancers. Many SBDC members remember when we took that first dance class, and later attended a party where we actually got up and tried to remember ANYTHING of what we learned. Has that ever happened to you? Or maybe you haven’t been on a dance floor in many years, or at all. Well, WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED! The all-new Novice Offerings are designed just for you!

New Novice Dance Classes ContinueWe are now offering NOVICE Dance Classes. We will be introducing new patterns to you for the dances you will be dancing at the Novice Party. For those who have never danced before or might be rusty, we’ll teach you the basic pattern of the dance. For those who have been through the introductory class already, and ready for more, we’ll review the basic pattern for each dance and add an additional pattern.

Tuesday, November 29 at 4 p.m. you can learn Waltz and Rumba.

Tuesday, December 13 at 4 p.m. you can give Foxtrot and Hustle a try.

Both sessions will be held in the Vermillion Room at HOA #1, and professional dance instructors Ann and Dale Pizzitola will help you easily learn your new steps! Please email SBDC at countmein@sbballroomdance.com if you would like to attend! Classes are FREE and available to all SaddleBrooke residents. And you don’t have to be a n SBDC member to participate.

Novice Practice DanceMark your calendar for a December 16th Novice Practice Dance from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. This special Practice Dance is designed for the novice dancer, and is free to SaddleBrooke residents, both SBDC members and non-members. There is no need to know a bunch of patterns, a bunch of dances or any dances at all. Experienced dancers will be there to help guide you every step of the way. We will limit your practice experience to six well known dances that are easy to learn. You and your partner will be out on the dance floor quickly. We will continue to offer a monthly NOVICE PRACTICE DANCE. For further information and to register please check SBDC’s website, sbballroomdance.com. If you are not a member, simply log in as a visitor, and then register.

SBDC Holiday Dinner DanceOur annual Holiday Dinner Dance will be held Thursday, December 15, in the HOA-2 Mountainview Ballroom. We will begin with cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30 p.m. and dancing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This very special occasion is open to all SaddleBrooke residents and all levels of dancers. For further information and to register, please check the club’s website online at sbballroomdance.com.

Many Dancing OpportunitiesCheck out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our dances and class schedules and our many events that promote social ballroom dancing. Please join us at SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.