After less than three months in existence, United SaddleBrooke has attracted almost 500 supporters (members + subscribers). This organization promotes the unification of the two SaddleBrooke HOAs, to eliminate the many problems this dual system of government creates. A single government would be able to operate more efficiently, at lower cost, plan and market better for the whole community, and guarantee the use of all amenities by all residents, forever. It would eliminate the embarrassment and frustration of inter-board disputes and introduce many new and useful innovations to the community.
This idea has been discussed for years in the community, but its time has finally come. Community support for unification is overwhelming, as it is an idea which makes instant sense to almost everyone. Why should SaddleBrooke be the only local community which has two governments? It places SaddleBrooke at a distinct competitive disadvantage. After all, this is what we thought we were getting when we moved here!
Although the ideal of “one government, one community” is enormously appealing, United SaddleBrooke cautions its supporters that its realization will require time, patience and determination. Think in terms of years, not weeks or months. It has taken 28- years to arrive at the current sorry state of affairs. It will require some years to unravel it. It is possible that a series of intermediate steps may be required, each one bringing us closer to the ultimate goal of unification.
It has been said that great things are not accomplished overnight. But the rewards of a United SaddleBrooke are so great for all of us, they are worth pursuing. It is time to restore our wonderful community to a sane system of government. Only then can the full potential of SaddleBrooke be realized.