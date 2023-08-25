United SaddleBrooke (US) is pleased to announce it is sponsoring an appearance by world-renowned financial advisor Bill Bengen to speak on the topic of “The Four Percent Rule and Your Retirement.”

The FREE lecture will take place at the Desert View Theater on Tuesday, October 24 at 1 p.m.

Mr. Bengen, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate and SaddleBrooke resident for four-years, has been quoted in all the major financial publications, including Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, Kiplinger’s, and the New York Times. His research on “how not to run out of money in retirement” is used by thousands of financial advisors around the world.

United SaddleBrooke would also like to announce its October Community Information Meeting will take place in the HOA-2 Mesquite Catalina room on Wednesday, October 11 at 2:30 p.m. The “hot topic” of the day will be the October HOA Board elections, and our announcement of candidates who support cooperation and unification in SaddleBrooke.

Join the discussion. Details online at unitedsaddlebrooke.org.

United SaddleBrooke is committed to sharing ideas and perspectives about the future of SaddleBrooke. Please sign up online at unitedsaddlebrooke.org and get involved.

US enables your voice to be heard in the community and holds monthly community meetings—for listening and contributing—on important issues facing SaddleBrooke.