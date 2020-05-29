Seana Kobak and Beth Jones are unstoppable in their quest to complete the 800+ mile Arizona National Scenic Trail. Linda Eglin and I, Elisabeth Wheeler, were privileged to join them in backpacking the Alamo Canyon and Gila River Canyon passages, which began at Picket Post Mountain Trail and ended 38 miles to the southeast in Kearny, Arizona.
I was eager to hike the Alamo Canyon passage. The trail had been re-routed since I hiked it in 2006. I am older and slower than the capable trio of Seana, Beth and Linda, therefore, we were concerned that I might not be able to handle the distance or the 8,500 feet of elevation gain in a timely manner. My “trail angel” husband drove me to the Picket Post to give me a head start on the trial.
When the trio arrived—much to their consternation—three discovered that the park had been closed. Luckily, though, the Tonto National Forest ranger allowed them to hike the two miles to the trailhead and continue the backpack “because they couldn’t abandon an 80-year-old hiker already on the trail.”
This put them over three hours behind me!! I grew worried when, after five hours, they hadn't caught up to me. I nervously backtracked a mile. Finally—we met up, with relief! Then, together we climbed up and up and up to the newly installed rainwater collector tank, which is midway to the Gila River water source.
A highlight of the following day was seeing Dale’s Butte, named for the founder of the Arizona Trail. Wildflowers were everywhere as were desert critters—three rattlesnakes, three Gila Monsters and a spiny lizard.
The Gila River was muddy, challenging Seana’s water filter. We enjoyed a long rest break and ate an early dinner to minimize the water we would need to carry to our campsite. After a long day on the trail we enjoyed a colorful sunset.
Our last day we followed the Gila River Canyon in cool and cloudy weather to the town of Kearny. We enjoyed a final rest break, with legs uplifted, before completing this wondrous backpack!