GLAAS uses the power of community and camaraderie to celebrate the lives of Gays, Lesbians, and Allies at SaddleBrooke. Members and guests are invited to join us in the upcoming special event not to be missed!
Dr. Bobbi Lancaster, September 13 at 5:30 p.m. Where: Mountain View Clubhouse East Ballroom. Doors open at 5:00pm.
Dr. Bobbi Lancaster is a 69-year-old beloved family physician, retired professional golfer, author, local, national and international speaker and human rights advocate. She was once Robbie (a “he”) and now she is Bobbi, a transgender woman. Robbie (he) was a champion amateur golfer, family doctor, married a woman and they are proud parents of three children. On the surface Robbie had the so-called perfect life, but the yearning to live as Bobbi (she) resulted in a private life of hopelessness and severe depression. After a near suicide, Robbie finally realized his transgender nature, and that it was imperative he live a true and authentic life. Ultimately Bobbi emerged in 2012. Bobbi has leveraged her international celebrity status to advocate for the beleaguered transgender community. She has been the focus of multiple print interviews; talk radio and documentaries produced by NBC/Golf Channel, Sports Illustrated, the Cronkite School of Journalism, participated a White House Summit, and has lobbied on Capitol Hill for transgender acceptance and equality.
Come hear her story!
To view more events, please log onto our website: glaasclub.com