After monsoon rains it’s time to clear out overgrowth and improve the tread on the Oracle Passage of the Arizona Trail. SaddleBrooke hikers are invited to join the work parties which will be held on Wednesday, October 16 and Wednesday, November 20. Teams depart from SaddleBrooke’s Mountain View parking area at 7:30 a.m. for three hours of trail work.
The rules are simple. Dress defensively--long sleeves and sturdy gloves. Bring sufficient water and snacks. Tools will be provided by the Arizona Trail Association. Refreshments for the post celebration are welcome. To sign up to work or bring refreshments, email Elisabeth Wheeler at hikerelisabeth@gmail.com, or Ray Peale at ray.peale@gmail.com. The camaraderie of working together to improve the trail brings great satisfaction!