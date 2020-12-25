On Friday, October 23, a perfect day for a hike, nine SaddleBrooke hikers left for Brown Mountain in the Tucson range. Several of the hikers—Jan Springer and Claire Collins—enjoyed this hike, which they both have hiked frequently in the past, as did guide Karen Gray. For five of them, however, this trek was a new experience.
Although there were no wildflowers (with no rain for months), the views were beautiful. From the top, the view takes in the fact that Tucson is surrounded by mountains: the Catalinas, Tortolitas, Silver Bells and Santa Ritas and, in the distance, Kitt Peak in the Quinlan Mountains.
The group picnicked at one of several large picnic tables in the Juan Santa Cruz picnic area and then followed the lower trail along the alluvial fan back to their cars. Everyone enjoyed the hike and learned a little geology along the way!!