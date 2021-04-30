A lucky thirteen Saddlebrooke hikers followed the Arizona Trail from the Route 77 Tyger Mine Road access point to a viewing bench, high on a hill. Being late March, trail guide Kathryn Madore had promised wildflowers and birds for this bunch to see.
Nature did respond with a few of those tiny purple blooms, which we would name but neither of the Club Botany Specialists (Wheeler or Butler) were in the company. And exactly two birds did flit by, but no bird specialists were in attendance either. Even had they been, those fliers disappeared quicker than jets in the ‘red flag’ winds.
Indeed, it was a hat-clenching morning in Oracle. However, the group did encounter seven thru hikers. Harbingers of spring!