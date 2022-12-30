According to a 25-year study, the number one activity for seniors’ brain and body health is Ballroom Dancing. Yes, a fun activity is really good for us too! Why? Because dancing engages us physically with repetitive movements, requires us to think ahead, and creates a social environment. That’s three of the four top things to do to help remain mentally healthy. (By the way, the fourth thing is maintaining a Mediterranean diet.)

Maybe you haven’t been on a dance floor in many years, or at all. Well, WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED! The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) recently added a new offering to support new dancers. These all-new Novice Dance Classes are designed just for you!

New Novice Dance ClassesIf you have never danced before, or might be a little rusty, you can learn the basic patterns for each of the dances listed below, and you will have time to practice as well.

Tuesday, January 3 you can learn Tango and Rumba.

Tuesday, January 17 you can give Waltz and Hustle a try.

Tuesday, January 31 we’ll be teaching Fox Trot and Merengue.

All novice classes will occur at 4 p.m. in the Vermillion Room of the HOA-1 Clubhouse. Professional dance instructors (and SaddleBrooke residents) Ann and Dale Pizzitola will help you easily learn your steps! If you would like to attend, please email SBDC at countmein@sbballroomdance.com. Classes are FREE and offered to all SaddleBrooke residents.

In February, Beginner Dance Lessons Will Be AvailableAnn and Dale Pizzitola will offer beginning Paso Doble classes on Mondays at 7 p.m. and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. The Paso Doble is a passionate dance based on Spanish bullfighting. Dancing the Paso, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert fell in love (and won an Emmy) on Dancing with the Stars.

Dottie and Harry Adams will teach Bachata, a fun and easy dance that has three steps on the first three beats of the music, and a tap on the fourth beat. You can join them for classes on Mondays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m.

All of these classes will occur in the Mariposa Room of the Desert View Performing Arts Center in HOA-2.

Beginner classes are free to all SBDC Members, but please register to attend. Not a member? You can register and attend one class to see if it works for you. To register, please email your intention to countmein@sbballroomdance.com. You can also visit our website, sbballroomdance.com, and click on “Activities” at the top of the page. Then, click on “Classes”. Our calendar will appear. Scroll down to the bottom of the page to log in, and then register for the classes. (If you’re not an SBDC member yet you can log in as a guest to register.) We would love to welcome you to SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.