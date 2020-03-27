WOOO is for single women living in SaddleBrooke who want to make friends and have fun. The following activities take place once a month:
- Dining Out— WOOO sponsors three different dine-outs each month: one to a restaurant selected by a member, one to an ethnic restaurant, and one to a SaddleBrooke restaurant.
In addition, there is one day a month when members can go to a movie and have either lunch or dinner. We meet in SB and carpool to the restaurant or movie site.
- Potlucks— Potluck dinner at a member’s home.
- Games: Several different game groups meet to play Bridge, Mexican Train and other games.
- Wine Tasting— Tasting a range of wines at the home of a member.
- Breakfast and Books— Our book club meets at the Mesquite Grill to enjoy breakfast and then discuss the monthly book selection.
In addition to the above, we also offer:
- Excursions— We plan day excursions to interesting places.
- Meetups— Ever feel like going to a place or event, but would like someone to go with you? You can easily find companions by sending a message through WOOO.
Join WOOO and you will begin receiving information on all of the above activities. You decide which one’s appeal to you. In addition, you will be invited to a wine and cheese reception where you can meet other members and learn more about the organization. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join. If you are interested, contact Pat Rourke by phone at (520) 825-6635 or email her at rourkepaz@gmail.com.