Single men of SaddleBrooke, would you like to get out of your house one to two nights a week and be with some of the friendliest folks you’ll ever meet? Would you like to get some great mental and physical exercise that you’ll actually enjoy? Would you like to be invited to plays, potluck dinners, comedy shows, and more with a new group of friends? If you answered yes to any of the above, the SaddleBrooke square dance club may be for you.
Why are we targeting SaddleBrooke’s single men in this article? Well, the answer is simple. We normally have more single female dancers than single male dancers, and we are making a special effort to correct that imbalance. Why is that important you ask? Well, square dancing has both male and female parts and, if we have an equal number of dancers who dance these differing parts, it helps our computer placement system run much smoother.
Computer placement system? What the heck is that all about? If you are a single dancer, here is how it works. Your name is entered into our computer, and the computer assigns you a new partner each time we form new squares. If you are single, you never have to ask someone to dance with you (how good is that), and you’ll dance with many different partners throughout the evening. If you want to sit out a square dance tip, we can easily accommodate you.
Our single female dancers are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. Some are married (their husbands don’t square dance) and some are single, but all love the fun that comes with square dancing. If you decide to join with us, we are confident you will too.
If previous dance lessons were a struggle for you, believe me when I tell you that I am living proof anyone can learn to square dance.
We’ll have a free introduction to square dancing in early 2022. Come early January, look for our billboards telling you where and when it will take place.
Meanwhile, go to saddlebrookesquares.com to see more information about the wonderful world of square dancing in SaddleBrooke.