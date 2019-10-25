The SaddleBrooke Clubhouse will be adorned with American flags as The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke honors area Veterans on Thursday, November 7, at 11:30 a.m. The annual celebration will include an incredible buffet, an Honor Color Guard, and program by well-known speaker and Rotarian, Emerson Knowles. Each year, over 100 Veterans, guests, and members help to mark the observance.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke will provide complimentary buffet lunches for those who fought in World War II and the Korean War. Other Veterans, guests, and our Rotary Club members are welcome to attend the buffet for $22 per person.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is taking reservations for Veterans and their guests. We’re also looking for Veterans of World War II and the Korean War to honor with our complementary buffet lunch. Reservations are necessary and need to be made by Thursday, October 31. To make a reservation or provide information on a Veteran, please call Leslie Hawkins at (520) 818-3818.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is an award-winning club that is packed with energetic volunteers of all ages coming together as friends in Rotary to assist area schools, our community, and international philanthropies. Rotary is open to those who are retired or work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton by phone, (520) 404-5712, or email: wguyton17@gmail.com.