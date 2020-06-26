“Practice makes perfect”, or is it really “perfect practice makes perfect?” While you can learn all the necessary skills at the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) classes when they resume, learning and practicing outside of the classes is what will really help your dancing excel. Here are some of the best tips on how you can easily improve your dance skills in the comfort of your own home.
Schedule Practice Time
Schedule a time to practice your dance skills at home. A schedule will help you maintain your commitment to learning, and it will be easier to remember when it’s time to practice. Try scheduling at least three thirty to sixty-minute practices each week to develop the steps presented in your video or online classes.
How to Structure Your Practice
Remember to access your online or video classes, as discussed in our other article. But when you start to practice a new step, don’t play the music right away. (It usually helps to learn at a slower tempo than the music maintains.) Pick a small section of your new dance to work on, perhaps the first four to eight beats for most dances.
(For the purposes of this discussion we’ll use the words “count,” “beat” and “step” interchangeably.) Master the first step or two of your new dance routine by repeating just those steps until you’ve got them down. Then, add a step or two, master those steps, add a couple more steps, etc.
When you have mastered your first eight count section, turn on the music and practice, up to tempo. Then turn off the music, learn the next eight counts, turn on the music again, practice all the steps you’ve learned, etc., continuing until you have mastered the full dance routine. Then you’re ready to dance straight through, over and over! You can learn alone or with your partner.
Conclusions
Dancing at home, even with the support of the best online tutorials, can never fully replace a group lesson in class with your instructor. While sheltering-at-home we have been getting our dance instruction online or with DVDs, but SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club will be there for you, offering instruction and dancing as soon as our clubhouse doors reopen and gathering is safe. We will again offer:
- Four hours of beginning and intermediate group classes each week, featuring two different dances,
- Two hours of guided practice each week,
- One monthly dinner dance at the MountainView Ballroom, and
- One monthly dance at the Vistas Dining Room. (Have dinner or just come and dance.)
When our clubhouses reopen, and it is safe to gather, please check our website at www.sbballroomdance.com to learn how to join us, find registration times and places for lessons and dances. Our dances are not only fun and great exercise, they are a wonderful way to get together. Social distancing has given us an even greater appreciation of our friends and our time together. Join friends at SBDC, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.