We are so lucky to live here in the sunshine and warmth. There is also a wealth of opportunity to learn to dance or improve the skills you may have acquired elsewhere. The task of learning to dance can be a little more daunting for the guys out there wanting to spin the ladies around the floor—more about that later.
In a dance lesson you have one required skill to get started-walk. It is very helpful if you can walk forward, backward and to either side. If you can walk down the street, never fear your instructor add more advanced skills like turning around. It may seem that I am making light of things, but the truth is—all dancing is: are just a series of steps put together in a pleasing fashion. You can learn to dance most types of dance with/without a partner in SaddleBrooke. Learning to dance is expensive elsewhere. SaddleBrooke instructors mostly teach for joy of dance. Lessons start for as little as $6 for 90 minutes in a group lesson—this is essentially a gift.
Now for the guys: Many don’t want to dance because we get embarrassed at mistakes made in front of others. Some don’t think they have rhythm. The excuses are many, but the facts are simple, practice your dancing, take some lessons, get a work out and give the joy of dancing to yourself/partner. Here’s a secret: ladies have it easy. They follow someone else’s lead. An experienced lead can make her look like a pro in almost and instant. Not so for us. Men must learn how, when, and where to move. Plus watch out for others on the floor. Then you must send those messages through non-verbal signals for her to follow. It’s like being the pilot, air traffic controller, ground control and a drink server all at the same time. But you really can do it with modest effort and remember you can dance!!
For the ladies: Give your man a break. He has to do all the tasks above and make you look good. He has a job making a frame, so you can be the pretty picture inside. He is doing far more than you think and it is going to take time and practice to put it all together.
Having survived the above I can say one thing. If I had it to do over, I’d start by line dancing. Learn basic dance moves through just your efforts. You will be so much more comfortable when you become a partner leading the dance. The frustration (and marital discord) will be so much lower! Yes! You can!
It’s time to consider Winter Line Dance Class staring Friday, January 13. For more information or to put your name on a class reservation list, contact Rebecca Magdanz at linedancin4SB@aol.com or by phone at (520) 818-2656. Rebecca is a full-time, 14-year resident of SaddleBrooke. Classes are designed and function as a community service supporting improved health and fitness.