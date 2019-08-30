Rebecca teaches both of the different levels of her class with an emphasis on humor, self-improvement and ultra low stress. Students progress to the next level at their own pace or may stay at a favorite level forever. Level 1/Beginners is Monday and/ or Thursday at the DesertView Magnolia room, Level 2 has classes Monday and Tuesday in SaddleBrooke HOA 1 and 2. A supplementary Level 2 “Happy Feet” session on Thursday allows rapid fitness and practice while performing about 12 different dances in an hour. Classes are restricted in size so you must register with Rebecca in advance to attend and fall 2019 classes are usually full. All SaddleBrooke classes are twice per week so you a have choices of days and an opportunity to make up sessions missed for vacation/illness.
Just what areas of your life can improve. To name a few: (1) Memory and Learning: Choreographed movements require memorization, concentration, reading skills. Learning new skills and activities is a proven booster of brain functional capacity. (2) Balance/coordination: Over 80 different movement skills may be learned in classes improving balance and coordination – major fall prevention. Turns also provide inner ear training and desensitization for balance control. (3) Exercise: With a fun activity providing mild to moderate cardio work out that you are likely to continue intead of getting bored and losing interest. (4) Movement against gravity strengthens bones with side motions (spine and legs) in slight excess of just walking. (5) Socialization: Line dance gets you out of the house to meet new friends. (6) Music: Music therapy has proven helpful in the maintenance and recovery of brain function. (7) All of the above also attack the issues of depression, fatigue and isolation we can experience with aging.
Student party/practice sessions are available for 2 skill levels. Classes provide 90 minutes of modest interval exercise. They include written step instruction, youtube videos study and in class visual/auditory direction. Classes are designed to function as a community service. A great cardio and muscle memory session is the goal of these workouts. Practice sessions move fast from one dance to the next, last about an hour. Whether a practice or lesson they contain about 4-5,000 steps of quality activity on average. Prepare to laugh, move, learn, even perspire and expand your brain and memory.
Line dancing is Fun and Exercise. It has been the #3 most participated in senior exercise worldwide because it’s fun, educational and doesn’t hurt! For more information or to put your name on a class reservation list, contact Rebecca Magdanz at linedancin4SB@aol.com or phone 818-2656. Rebecca is a full-time, nearly 15 year resident of SaddleBrooke, and she has provided inexpensive line dancing lessons in SaddleBrooke communities for almost 12 years.