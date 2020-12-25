Part I
The SaddleBrooke Swim Club is made up of a group of old folks who like to be in the water and to feel the water flowing over us as we move through it—in other words, we like to swim. We swim for a number of reasons, including health, fitness, camaraderie, fun, and competition. We live our mission:
The purpose of this Club is to encourage participation of all SaddleBrooke residents in swimming for fitness, recreation and the opportunity to join in competitive events within an environment dedicated to promoting the sport of swimming.
History
In the early 2000’s, a small group of swimmers, assisted by former resident and championship swimmer Sally Bolar, gathered together to compete in Sr. Olympic meets in the area. They practiced in the lap pool at HOA-1, the only 25-yard pool available at the time. When Doug Springer arrived in 2003, he offered to help coach the group. With the planning of the DesertView complex, Coach Doug was instrumental in seeing that the pool met standards for short-course (25-yard) competition. It was Coach Doug who helped formalize the Club; the membership and breadth of activities grew to what it is today.
Overview of the Club Today
The Club is an all-volunteer organization made up of approximately 91 members, including 12 couples, surprisingly balanced between male and female swimmers. We range in age between 54 and 87 with 12 over the age of 80. Our membership is down from 125 last year and a maximum of 148. Although we know of no members who have contacted COVID-19, we think the decrease in membership this year is largely due indirectly to the pandemic.
The Club has a cadre of certified coaches, with Terry Heggy recently named as our new head coach. The Club is affiliated with the United States Masters Swimming organization, which provides structure and support for masters clubs, which are composed of swimmers 18 and over; USMS also provides the organization and structure for competition among these groups. Not everyone who belongs to the Club competes, but we have made a national name for ourselves in this department.
Most of us take advantage of the coached workouts, and we work at getting better. But don’t think we are only about serious swimming: we love to have fun, and we also do that in variety of ways. The Club has always provided service to the larger community of SaddleBrooke and beyond in a variety of ways. The camaraderie and community that we have established among ourselves is worth its weight in gold for many of us.
Club Details
Dues for Club membership are $20 each year, which includes a Club shirt. You can learn more about the Club and find a link for workout signups at our website. Check out SaddleBrookeSwimClub.org. We welcome new members.
Look for another installment next month.