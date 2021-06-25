Members of this Club have lots to celebrate, and we know how to have fun!

Every spring— sans a pandemic, we have a team celebration event where we celebrate those who have won All-American awards. We also honor the recipients of the President’s Award, Coaches’ awards, and Heritage Hall inductees. The highest honor the Club can bestow is to induct an individual into Heritage Hall; one or two people can receive this award per year, although this seems to be a more recent custom.

Heritage Hall honorees have distinguished themselves through their exceptional swimming achievements or by generously dedicating their time, talents, and other

resources in promoting swimming in SaddleBrooke.

Most of these awards are surprises to the individuals receiving them. They bring tears, big smiles, and lots of joy to all. To date, the recipients are:

Year

Name

Reason for Award

2013

Steve Profitt

Benefactor

2013

Sally Bolar

All American

2013

Fred Klein

All American

2013

Doug Springer

Coach

2013

Jeff Eighmy

President

2013

Terese Butler

Ironman & President

2014

Diane Wagner

Club Officer, Ironman

2014

Joyce Howard

Treasurer

2014

Glen Peterson

1st Club President

2015

Jill Fritz

“Mad Hatter”

2015

Phil Simpson

Assistant Coach

2016

David Taylor

Dedicated Long Distance Swimmer

2017

Jack Allison

President “Extraordinaire”

2018

Lyn Moreno

“Let’s Swim,” All American

2019

Joan Pierce

Executive, All American

2019

Jay Selnick

Dedicated Coach

2020

Jack Fritz

National Record Holder

2020

Steve Truesdale

Our “Go To” Swimmer

We always publicize these honorees in our community newspapers; furthermore, All-Americans and Heritage Hall recipients are on display on our bulletin board in DesertView. And, yes, we conclude the awards ceremony with food and a social hour.

As mentioned in a previous article, we have fun swim events, such as the Intra-Squad meet in the spring where there are some rather unusual events designed for fun. We usually have a team lunch after the meet. Our coaches lead fun relays at Thanksgiving and Christmas practices. Out of the water, we sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt and special events at the pool for the grandkids of SaddleBrooke.

We have a very active social committee that loves to throw parties for us, and they do— with every excuse to have one, and some we make up. Sans a pandemic, we typically have two big social events per year. Many of these have themes, such as Hawaiian, Margaritaville, the 60’s, sports, and others give some members a chance to either show off or embarrass themselves, all in good fun. We typically dress to suit the theme and give a prize for the best costume. These socials involve spouses, games, music, entertainment, and always food, where the dessert table is the most popular.

Club Details

Dues for Club membership are $20 each year, which includes a Club shirt. You can learn more about the Club at our website: SaddleBrookeSwimClub.org. We welcome new members.

