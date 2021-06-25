Members of this Club have lots to celebrate, and we know how to have fun!
Every spring— sans a pandemic, we have a team celebration event where we celebrate those who have won All-American awards. We also honor the recipients of the President’s Award, Coaches’ awards, and Heritage Hall inductees. The highest honor the Club can bestow is to induct an individual into Heritage Hall; one or two people can receive this award per year, although this seems to be a more recent custom.
Heritage Hall honorees have distinguished themselves through their exceptional swimming achievements or by generously dedicating their time, talents, and other
resources in promoting swimming in SaddleBrooke.
Most of these awards are surprises to the individuals receiving them. They bring tears, big smiles, and lots of joy to all. To date, the recipients are:
Year
Name
Reason for Award
2013
Steve Profitt
Benefactor
2013
Sally Bolar
All American
2013
Fred Klein
All American
2013
Doug Springer
Coach
2013
Jeff Eighmy
President
2013
Terese Butler
Ironman & President
2014
Diane Wagner
Club Officer, Ironman
2014
Joyce Howard
Treasurer
2014
Glen Peterson
1st Club President
2015
Jill Fritz
“Mad Hatter”
2015
Phil Simpson
Assistant Coach
2016
David Taylor
Dedicated Long Distance Swimmer
2017
Jack Allison
President “Extraordinaire”
2018
Lyn Moreno
“Let’s Swim,” All American
2019
Joan Pierce
Executive, All American
2019
Jay Selnick
Dedicated Coach
2020
Jack Fritz
National Record Holder
2020
Steve Truesdale
Our “Go To” Swimmer
We always publicize these honorees in our community newspapers; furthermore, All-Americans and Heritage Hall recipients are on display on our bulletin board in DesertView. And, yes, we conclude the awards ceremony with food and a social hour.
As mentioned in a previous article, we have fun swim events, such as the Intra-Squad meet in the spring where there are some rather unusual events designed for fun. We usually have a team lunch after the meet. Our coaches lead fun relays at Thanksgiving and Christmas practices. Out of the water, we sponsor an Easter Egg Hunt and special events at the pool for the grandkids of SaddleBrooke.
We have a very active social committee that loves to throw parties for us, and they do— with every excuse to have one, and some we make up. Sans a pandemic, we typically have two big social events per year. Many of these have themes, such as Hawaiian, Margaritaville, the 60’s, sports, and others give some members a chance to either show off or embarrass themselves, all in good fun. We typically dress to suit the theme and give a prize for the best costume. These socials involve spouses, games, music, entertainment, and always food, where the dessert table is the most popular.
Club Details
Dues for Club membership are $20 each year, which includes a Club shirt. You can learn more about the Club at our website: SaddleBrookeSwimClub.org. We welcome new members.