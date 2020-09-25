There’s an old saying that no news is good news. I am going to change the saying to no news, brings old news. The picture collage depicts past performances and parties.
The ladies and a gentleman decked out in their red, white and blue kicked off the festivities for the 2014 Fourth of July Dinner Party at the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse. The dancers performed a five-dance set commemorating our nation’s birthday starting with Elvis Presley’s G.I. Blues and ending with Yankee Doodle Dandy. Guests were invited to the dance floor to learn a simple line dance to John Cougar Mellancamp’s R.O.C.K. in the USA.
A Monsoon Madness party was held in July 2015 at the home of Terri Gage who is pictured in the middle of the group of ladies fanning herself. The madness started with a flood of margaritas, followed by a torrent of delicious appetizers and ended with a deluge of delicious desserts all contributed by the attendees.
In 2016, it was a Fun Fiesta held at the home of Dolores Riccardone where— you guessed it— margaritas were flowing freely and we ate delicioso food made by our talented members. We wore off the calories dancing to music provided by DJ, Terri Gage. Look closely at the picture, we even had a pinata!
The 2019 Festive Christmas celebration in the Vermilion Room was orchestrated by Jeanne Hernandez and Charli Jackson. Dancing and delicious dining to Wonderland music surrounded by holiday décor filled the ladies with cheer and no margaritas were near! And what’s a Christmas celebration without a visit from Santa! We all escaped the naughty list and made the nice list!
Past parties not pictured have included: Halloween Bashes, Sock Hops, Cookie YUM YUM Get Together, Pizza and Dance, Luau, Potluck Dinner, Dine and Dance at Tohono Chul, Tres de Mayo, Rodeo Kickoff and the list goes on. The club member attendance confirms The Good Times Rolled at all the celebrations!
One of these days when the good times roll again, we will be able to get back to another activity which is known as chit, chat and chow or lunch and laughs. Different restaurants are selected for line dancers to go to a favorite restaurant or try out a new one.
Check out the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club page at www.sbldc.weebly.com for information on the fun, line dancing and smiles!
Special Note: We are very happy to be on the dance floor under our current safe and healthy conditions. We are all wearing face masks and keeping our social distance. This has translated into fewer and smaller group dance sessions. We look forward to the day we can again welcome new members— when we have more space and more time in which we can provide an appropriate level of instruction.
In the interim, if you are interested in the SBLDC, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or contact Diana Carbone by email at dianadlucid1@gmail.com.