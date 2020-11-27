They are the diligent SaddleBrooke Hiking Club work crew that participated in the Catalina Hills Drive Road Cleanup on Wednesday, November 4, as a part of the Arizona Adopt-A-Highway program. The Hiking Club has provided volunteers for this project for around 12 years and is pleased to be a part of the effort to keep our community beautiful.
Thanks go out to the following members who participated: Bruce Landeck, Arlene Daigle, Jeff Love, Bill Leightenheimer, Russ Hampton, Kathy Hampton, Pam Wakefield, Leslie Hawkins and Walt Shields (coordinator).