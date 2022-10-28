Dinner and dancing is a kind of ultimate fantasy date, but too often we skip the second part. Thanks to “Dancing with the Stars”, Seeing macho football players, TiktTok stars, and billionaires adeptly moving around the floor can motivate you to give ballroom dancing a try. The end result can be a heightened sense of electricity between couples.

“As far as therapy for couples, it’s a great thing to do,” says professional ballroom dance champion Elena Grinenko. “Dance teaches us a lot about our relationship. Dancing requires good etiquette and communication, and body language is unbeatable.”

Former “Dancing With The Stars” professional dancer Tony Dovolani says, “It’s almost like you have a newfound love for each other. Discovering new steps teaches couples to interact with one other. They’re looking into each other’s eyes, anticipating the next move, and opening up energy channels of feeling and connection. It’s rejuvenating.”

Would You Like To Add Dance To Your Relationship?SaddleBrooke residents are in luck! SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) offers dance lessons in lots of dance styles, for couples with a wide variety of experience levels. Lessons are FREE for our members, but don’t worry. You can try one lesson for free to see if it is a fit for you. In December, we are offering two styles for you to experience, Merengue and the Four Count Hustle. If you have to miss a lesson due to a Holiday Party, you will still be okay.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

What Type of Dance Is Merengue?The Merengue started in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rico, and was introduced to the United States in New York in the 1930’s. The dance became well known throughout North America. Today, Merengue is a very popular dance throughout the world. It’s most known for it’s lively music and fun dance moves. You can learn Merengue from Bertie Litchfield and Barry Sheppard from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays from 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays in December.

Four Count Hustle?One evening Van McCoy (c. 1940–1979) saw the Hustle performed at Adam’s Apple, a New York City disco. McCoy was inspired to compose “The Hustle,” one of the 70’s disco anthems. The Hustle exploded in popularity following John Travolta’s performance in “Saturday Night Fever”. Professional dance instructors Ann and Dale Pizzitola will teach the Hustle. Ann said that “the Hustle is what got Dale out on the dance floor.” Classes are 7 p.m. on Mondays and 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

How Do I Sign Up?SBDC members will receive registration information by email. If you are not a SBDC member, just go to our website, sbballroomdance.com, and log in as a visitor. There, you can check out our dance and class schedules and our many events that promote social ballroom dancing. Logged in, you can register for the classes. You will receive an email confirming your registration, and be welcomed to SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.