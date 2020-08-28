What a heartbreak it was to watch our beloved Mount Lemmon and Santa Catalina Mountains engulfed in flames day and night during the Bighorn Fire. However, our love and urge to hike has not subsided as a handful of fellow hikers kept getting up early to make several outings to the Santa Rita Mountains.
COVID-19 changed the way we conduct ourselves; long solo trips to the trailheads without carpooling, social distancing and wearing masks when necessary— but we are blessed to still have places to hike in the summer months! As we explored the higher elevations, we came across a variety of beautiful summer wildflowers along the trails. Here are some examples we have encountered on our way to McCleary Peak, Florida peak, Josephine Saddle, Roger’s Rock etc. on different occasions.
On many instances, I either forget or cannot identify the flowers. When I don’t get a perfect match after searching images on the internet, I consult Tim Butler and Elisabeth Wheeler, our wildflower experts. To my delight they have always come back with answers! Some flowers were more difficult to identify, but we certainly enjoyed our on-going flower ID challenge and I truly appreciate their expertise. Birds and flowers await you in Madera Canyon’s refreshing forests and beyond.