Connecting with each other and with the many events and activities that Women On Our Own (WOOO) offers, keeps our membership always engaged. Several of these activities offered involve our education and appreciation of the culture and history of the Greater Tucson area.

A recent day trip took us to Downtown Tucson to visit several historic landmarks beginning with the original and renovated Pima County Courthouse. An interactive guided tour provided many interesting artifacts and exhibits, including the preservation of a section of the original adobe wall of the historic Presidio fort, dating back 300-years. A focus of much interest was a large interactive map of southern Arizona. By clicking on different buttons around the 10-foot by 12-foot tabletop, areas of the map would light up indicating various points of interest such as rivers, mountain chains, borders both past and present, Native American reservations, etc.

The John Dillinger Courtroom was another reminder of Tucson’s colorful history, specifically the capture of the gangster, John Dillinger. Not only was the courtroom grand with it’s original and ornate woodwork, but a radio reenactment of the court dynamics reminded us of how powerful the history of radio was prior to television. What fun!

A visit to the January 8 Memorial outside of the Courthouse was an opportunity to stroll among the serenity of gently flowing water over negative edged pools. An abundance of native plants were artfully displayed throughout gently sloped rock landscapes. A majestic crested saguaro stands guard over the Memorial which commemorates those lives lost and those injured during a visit by then U.S. Representative Gabby Gifford to a local supermarket in 2011.

A short walk took us to the Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum. Within its visitors center, a knowledgeable young man presented fascinating descriptions of construction of structures and life of the soldiers at the Presidio in 1775. This fort’s purpose was to help protect settlers who arrived to set up homesteads in the harsh frontier of the Desert Southwest. Artifacts of dwellings that the fort had been built upon were open for viewing, and dated back approximately 800-years.

Abundant Arizona sunshine accompanied the WOOO day trippers. Reservations at the original (1922) El Charro restaurant were appreciated, as the line and the wait at this popular venue would have been long otherwise.

WOOO is an organization for single women who are not in a committed relationship in SaddleBrooke. Our events and activities are as varied as our 248 members. So, if you are interested in finding out more about WOOO and how to join, please contact Dee Berisha by phone at (520) 906-2626 or via email at deeberisha@gmail.com.