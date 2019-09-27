WOOO is for single women living in SaddleBrooke who want to stay busy and have fun. All of the following activities take place once a month:
Dining Out: We go out for dinner and enjoy Tucson’s many good restaurants.
Ethnic Dining: Our more adventurous diners go to one of the many ethnic restaurants.
Potlucks: We gather at a member’s home for a potluck dinner and good conversation.
Movie Night: Members go out to dinner and a movie.
Dinner in SB: Members meet for dinner at one of the SaddleBrooke restaurants.
Breakfast and Books: Our book club meets at the Mesquite Grill to enjoy breakfast and then discuss the monthly book selection. For more information, contact Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com.
In addition to the above, we also offer:
Games: Interested members gather regularly to play Mexican Train, Mah Jongg, canasta, bridge, and others.
Excursions and travel: We periodically sponsor trips to locations both near and far.
Meetups: Ever feel like going to a place or event, but don’t have someone to go with you? You can easily find companions by sending a message through WOOO.
Join WOOO and you will begin receiving information on all of the above activities. You decide which appeal to you. In addition, you will be invited to a wine and cheese reception where you can meet other members and learn more about the organization. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join. If you are interested, contact Pat Rourke at (520) 825-6635 or, rourkepaz@gmail.com.