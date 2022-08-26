WOOO is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends. We maintain a busy schedule, with activities to suit any interest.

Each month, we have four dinner events open to members, a great way to meet new friends. The four dinners include one at a restaurant, another one at an interesting ethnic restaurant, one close to home in one of the SaddleBrooke restaurants, and one potluck dinner at a member's home. WOOO members receive information on these dining opportunities each month and can choose to carpool with other members. We also have a wine-tasting group, which sponsors wine tastings in members' homes and occasional trips to wineries (contact Jean Israel at sjisrael@aol.com).

In addition, the following activities take place in the Mountain View Clubhouse:

Progressive Hand and Foot Canasta at 6:00 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (email Susan Williams atsusanfw1010@gmail.com) ;

Game Night, playing a variety of card and board games, at 6:00 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month email Jan Maresca at janmaresca@gmail.com);

Mah Jongg at 2:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month (email Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com) ;

Book Club, meeting for breakfast and book discussion at 9:00 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month (email Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com).

We also arrange excursions to places and events near Tucson, for example, to the Tucson Rodeo (for these activities, email Ruthe Bergener at blueskiescolorado930@gmail.com). All activities are limited to members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. If you would like to join us, please reach our ro our President, Dee Berisha, at (520) 906-2626 or at Deeberisha@gmail.com. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.