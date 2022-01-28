WOOO is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends. We maintain a busy schedule, with activities to suit any interest. The WOOO calendar includes many dinners out, as well as a monthly potluck at a member's home. In addition, the following activities take place in the Mountain View Clubhouse:
- Progressive Hand and Foot Canasta at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (email Susan Williams atsusanfw1010@gmail.com) ;
- Game Night, playing a variety of card and board games, at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month (email Jan Maresca at janmaresca@gmail.com);
- Mah Jongg at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month (email Brenda McBride at ret@gmail.com) ;
- Trivia games at 3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month (email Hazel Staloff at hazelny@msn.com);
- Mexican Train at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month (email Joni Campel at joniandpiggy@wbshi.net);
- Book Club, meeting for breakfast and book discussion at 9 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month (email Brenda McBride at ret@gmail.com).
We also have both afternoon and evening bridge groups (email Terry Hand at terryhand@q.com).
In addition, we have a biking group and we also arrange excursions to places and events near Tucson (for these activities, email Ruthe Bergener at blueskiescolorado930@gmail.com). All activities are limited to members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. If you would like to join us, please contact our President, Dee Berisha, by phone at (520) 906-2626 or send an email to Deeberisha@gmail.com. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.