WOOO is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends.
We maintain a busy schedule, including lots of dinners out and potlucks at members’ homes. In addition, the following activities take place in the Mountain View Clubhouse:
- Progressive Hand and Foot Canasta at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (email Susan Williams atsusanfw1010@gmail.com);
- Game Night, playing a variety of card and board games, at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month (email Jan Maresca at janmaresca@gmail.com);
- Mah Jongg at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month (contact Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com);
- Trivia games at 3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month (email Hazel Staloff at hazelny@msn.com);
- Mexican Train at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month (email Joni Campel at joniandpiggy@wbshi.net);
- Book Club, meeting for breakfast and book discussion at 9 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month (email Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com).
We also have both afternoon and evening bridge groups.
The activities mentioned above are limited to WOOO members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If you would like to join us, please contact our President, Dee Berisha, at (520) 906-2626 or at Deeberisha@gmail.com. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.