Women On Our Own (WOOO) is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends.
We maintain a busy schedule, including lots of dinners out and potlucks at members’ homes. In addition, the following activities take place in the Mountain View Clubhouse:
- Progressive Hand and Foot Canasta at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month.
- Game Night (playing a variety of card and board games) at 6:00 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month.
- Mah Jongg at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month;
- Trivia games at 3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
- Book Club meets for breakfast and book discussion at 9 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month. For more information on the book club, contact Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com.
The activities mentioned above are limited to WOOO members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If you would like to join us, please call our new President, Dee Berisha, at (906) 2626 or send an email to Deeberisha@gmail.com. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.