WOOO is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends. We maintain a busy schedule, with activities to suit any interest. The latest is a wine-tasting group, which will begin their events in March (email Jean Israel at sjisrael@aol.com).
The WOOO calendar includes many dinners out, as well as a monthly potluck at a member's home. In addition, the following activities take place in the Mountain View Clubhouse:
- Progressive Hand and Foot Canasta at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (email Susan Williams atsusanfw1010@gmail.com)
- Game Night, playing a variety of card and board games, at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month (email Jan Maresca at janmaresca@gmail.com);
- Mah Jongg at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month (email Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com) ;
- Trivia games at 3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month (email Hazel Staloff at hazelny@msn.com);
- Book Club, meeting for breakfast and book discussion at 9 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month (contact Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com).
- We also have both afternoon and evening bridge groups (email Terry Hand at terryhand@q.com).
We also arrange excursions to places and events near Tucson, for example, the Intertribal Pow Wow held in San Carlos, AZ, on Sunday, March 6 (for these activities, contact Ruthe Bergener at blueskiescolorado930@gmail.com). All activities are limited to members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. If you would like to join us, please call our President, Dee Berisha, at (520) 906-2626 or send a new email to Deeberisha@gmail.com. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.