WOOO is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends. We maintain a busy schedule, with activities to suit any interest. The latest is a Biking Group for WOOO members who like to bicycle for fun and exercise. For more information, email Ruthe Bergener at blueskiescolorado930@gmail.com. Ruthe also coordinates excursions to places and events near Tucson. For example, a group of members went to the Tubac Luminaria Nights in early December.
The WOOO calendar includes many dinners out, as well as a monthly potluck at a member's home. In addition, the following activities take place in the Mountain View Clubhouse:
- Progressive Hand and Foot Canasta at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (email Susan Williams at atsusanfw1010@gmail.com);
- Game Night, playing a variety of card and board games, at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month (email Jan Maresca at janmaresca@gmail.com);
- Mah Jongg at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month (email Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com);
- Trivia games at 3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month (email Hazel Staloff at hazelny@msn.com);
- Mexican Train at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month (email Joni Campel at joniandpiggy@wbshi.net);
- Book Club, meeting for breakfast and book discussion at 9 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month (email Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com).
We also have both afternoon and evening bridge groups (email Terry Hand at terryhand@q.com).
The activities mentioned above are limited to WOOO members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. If you would like to join us, please contact our President, Dee Berisha, at (520) 906-2626 or at deeberisha@gmail.com. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.