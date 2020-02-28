WOOO is for single women living in SaddleBrooke who want to make friends and have fun. The following activities take place once a month:
- Dining Out: We enjoy Tucson’s many good restaurants.
- Ethnic Dining: Adventurous diners go to one of the many ethnic restaurants.
- Potlucks: Potluck dinner at a member’s home.
- Movie Night: Dinner and a movie.
- Dinner in SB: Dinner at one of the SaddleBrooke restaurants.
- Games: Members gather to play Bridge, Mexican Train and other games.
- Wine Tasting: Tasting a range of wines at the home of a member.
- Breakfast and Books: Our book club meets at the Mesquite Grill to enjoy breakfast and then discuss the monthly book selection.
- In addition to the above, we also offer:
- Trivia: Interested members can join the WOOO Trivia Team which plays weekly in the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
- Excursions: We plan day excursions to interesting places.
- Meetups: Ever feel like going to a place or event, but would like someone to go with you? You can easily find companions by sending a message through WOOO.
Join WOOO and you will begin receiving information on all of the above activities. You decide which appeal to you. In addition, you will be invited to a wine and cheese reception where you can meet other members and learn more about the organization. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join. If you are interested, call Pat Rourke at (520) 825-6635 or email at rourkepaz@gmail.com.