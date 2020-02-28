eight WOOO members enjoying one of our monthly pot luck dinners.

WOOO is for single women living in SaddleBrooke who want to make friends and have fun. The following activities take place once a month:

  • Dining Out: We enjoy Tucson’s many good restaurants.
  • Ethnic Dining: Adventurous diners go to one of the many ethnic restaurants.
  • Potlucks: Potluck dinner at a member’s home.
  • Movie Night: Dinner and a movie.
  • Dinner in SB: Dinner at one of the SaddleBrooke restaurants.
  • Games: Members gather to play Bridge, Mexican Train and other games.
  • Wine Tasting: Tasting a range of wines at the home of a member.
  • Breakfast and Books: Our book club meets at the Mesquite Grill to enjoy breakfast and then discuss the monthly book selection.
  • In addition to the above, we also offer:
  • Trivia: Interested members can join the WOOO Trivia Team which plays weekly in the HOA-1 Clubhouse.
  • Excursions: We plan day excursions to interesting places.
  • Meetups: Ever feel like going to a place or event, but would like someone to go with you? You can easily find companions by sending a message through WOOO.

Join WOOO and you will begin receiving information on all of the above activities. You decide which appeal to you. In addition, you will be invited to a wine and cheese reception where you can meet other members and learn more about the organization. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join. If you are interested, call Pat Rourke at (520) 825-6635 or email at rourkepaz@gmail.com.