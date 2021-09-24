WOOO is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends.
We maintain a busy schedule, including lots of dinners out and potlucks at members’ homes. In addition, the following activities take place in the Mountain View Clubhouse:
- Progressive Hand and Foot Canasta at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month (contact Susan Williams atsusanfw1010@gmail.com);
- Game Night, playing a variety of card and board games, at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month (contact Jan Maresca at janmaresca@gmail.com);
- Mah Jongg at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month (contact Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com);
- Trivia games at 3 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month (contact Hazel Staloff at hazelny@msn.com);
- Mexican Train at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month (contact Joni Campel at joniandpiggy@wbshi.net);
- Afternoon Bridge at 1 p.m. on the first and third Friday of the month (contact Susan Richards at saddlebrooke28@gmail.com);
- Book Club, meeting for breakfast and book discussion at 9 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month (contact Brenda McBride at bmcb.ret@gmail.com).
The activities mentioned above are limited to WOOO members who have been fully vaccinated against COVID. If you would like to join us, please call our President, Dee Berisha, at (520) 906-2626 or send an email to Deeberisha@gmail.com. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.