WOOO is an organization for women who are on their own (single and not in a committed relationship) who want to stay active and enjoy life with friends. Prior to the pandemic, we maintained a busy schedule of activities, including frequent dinners out and potlucks at members’ homes. We also went to the movies, played all sorts of games and cards, sponsored a book club and a wine tasting club, and got together for events such as concerts or happy hours. In addition to all that, we went on occasional day excursions and also arranged travel opportunities for members.
It is with great anticipation that we are planning to gradually resume activities. If you would like to join us, please contact Pat Rourke by phone at 878-7201 or email rourkepaz@gmail.com. There is a one-time fee of $12 to join.