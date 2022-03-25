How about another article about the Famous Wood Carving Club in SaddleBrooke? Since the beginning of SaddleBrooke, there has been a wood carving club and it seems like the best kept secret! All it takes to get started is a piece of wood and a sharp knife.
Our club has 22 active members and each one of us has at least one carving project in progress. Our many projects include Kachina Dolls, animals, birds, bowls, Christmas ornaments, Scene carvings, Cottonwood Bark carvings, and even car models. Our club members range from new carvers to some that have been carving for many years. For most of us, it is a relaxing and challenging pastime.
With this article, I would like to introduce you to another of our members, John Martin. John and his wife, Karen purchased their home in SaddleBrooke in 2003 after living near Chicago for all their lives. With a son in Indianapolis and their daughter in North Carolina, they see them as much as possible. John worked in the telephone industry starting with Illinois Bell and finishing with AT&T. After retiring, John and Karen have enjoyed overseas travel trips to many exotic places. And after all those working years and moving to SaddleBrooke, he returned to a favorite old hobby of wood carving.
John was a wood carver from a young age, through his years in Scouting, his many years as Scout leader and now as a member of the SB Wood Carving Club. As an Eagle Scout, John worked with many young men and instilled a great appreciation of wood carving. Most kids never knew that they could take a piece of wood and turn it into something of their own creation. John helped many to realize a lifelong enjoyment of carving.
Since living in SaddleBrooke, John has completed many projects that include relief carving of different flowers, different signs for friends and now a Celtic inspired cross.
John has also donated the last three-years of his time to being the Treasurer of the Wood Carving Club. His attention to detail has kept the club balanced to the penny. Thanks for a great job!!
So let the wood chips fly! Now that you know of the SaddleBrooke Wood Carving Club, we hope that you come by to meet some of our members and join us. We meet Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and all-day Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Turquoise Room at Mountainview Center. We hope to see you soon!!