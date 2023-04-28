The new Wood Working Club has found a challenging new project. In case you haven’t heard, a new Wood Workers Club was organized to connect wood working folks in our community.

The idea to form this club was to have wood workers get to know each other as well as help others in the community that need help with wood working repairs and new projects.

This was a bigger project that first envisioned. HOA1 had these 2 large Nut Cracker statutes that needed some serious help. The wood was deteriorated, the paint was discolored and peeling, and the decorations were faded.

As you can see from the first picture, much progress has been made but more time will need to be spent to bring them back to their original prime condition.

Pictured are John Hardin and Mark Erickson. Both have been deeply involved in the restoration project. A big thanks to everyone else that have spent time working on this project.

If you have an interest in wood working or need to have a wood project repaired or want to have something built, contact us through our email at: sb.wood.workers@gmail.com.