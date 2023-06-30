Established in 2013, the current remodeled Tucson Desert Art Museum and Four Corners Gallery on Tanque Verde in southeast Tucson provided Women On Our Own (WOOO) a bridge to explore Tucson’s extraordinary links and influence on American history. On Wednesday, May 17, WOOO Day Trippers explored the many exhibits of this hidden museum gem.

A guided tour of the exhibit, All the Single Ladies: Women Pioneers of the American West, introduced us to the many single women of the 1800’s who were trailblazers as homesteaders, teachers, madams, entertainers, Harvey Girls and prostitutes in the Desert Southwest. These pioneer women braved the negative social stigmas as well as the harsh climate in order to claim a piece of the American Dream.

Other exhibits presented through narratives and photos include:

Citizen/Enemy: Japanese American Incarceration Camps. Photographers Dorothea Lange and Russell Lee presented their documentation of a political and economic tragedy that removed Japanese Americans from their homes and livelihoods and placed them in incarceration camps throughout the United States during WWII. It was noted that one of those internment camps was located here in Tucson on Mt. Lemmon.

The Dirty Thirties: New Deal Photography Frames the Migrants’ Stories. The Great Depression of the 1930’s and the Dust Bowl is captured in photographs and depicts the story of those who came through Arizona in their desperate search for jobs and new opportunities. The cotton fields of Arizona provided work though many continued on to the “promised land” of California.

Buffalo Soldiers: The 10th Cavalry Regiment. The paintings of David Laughlin show daily life and the role of these African American soldiers serving in the post-Civil War American West. Their military duties involved building outposts and laying telegraph lines to protect settlers, stagecoaches and railroads crews as the west was tamed.

Desert Hollywood: Celebrity Landscapes in Cinema. So many Southwestern landscapes have been featured in many Hollywood films and television including those filmed in Old Tucson Studios. What fun to view the many posters and billboards presented in this exhibit.

Though the exhibit of All the Single Ladies was what drew the WOOO Day Trippers to this amazing art museum, every exhibit inspired each of us in a different way, learning so much history and increasing our pride in being strong women on our own.