Where does yarn come from? If we were playing 20 Questions, we’d ask, “Animal, Vegetable or Mineral?” And the answer would come back as a resounding YES, YES, and YES! Indeed, yarn can even be made from rocks. And from a whole lot of other “stuff.” For this article, however, let’s delve into the realm of animal fibers; in other words, wool and silk, gifts from our fellow creatures on this planet.
Archaeological evidence shows that humankind has been shearing, combing and plucking the woolen coats of domesticated and wild animals for over 10,000 years. Silk showed up, according to Chinese legend, several millennia later. And, while silk is only produced from a few species of moths, the variety of wool sources is much, much larger. As broad categories go, sheep are by far the largest producer of wool. In addition, there are many other “hairy” beasts in the world: camelids (camels, llamas, alpacas, guanaco, and vicuña), goats and rabbits (cashmere, mohair and angora), bison, muskox (qiviut) and the magnificent yak. The very finest wools come from these animals. Vicuna is the most expensive: a whopping $300 for 217 yards of lace weight yarn. Qiviut, from the mighty muskox, seems like a bargain at only half the price. Thus, we often use these wools blended with sheep’s to gain some softness without the enormous price tag.
The quality (and price) of wool depends upon the fiber diameter, amount of crimp, yield, color and staple strength. Merino wool has the smallest fiber diameter and is considered the finest of the sheep’s wools. Most of the camelids’ wools, as well as angora, cashmere, yak and qiviut are even finer than Merino. In addition, they are rarer and most cannot be shorn as often.
The domestication of wooly animals and the production of textiles are inexorably intertwined with the history of civilization. Selective breeding by humans has resulted in a wide variety of wools and their uses. Indeed, woolly animals have provided humans with food, shelter, clothing and transportation.
FUN FACTS ABOUT WOOL
- After spinning, Superwash wool has been either treated with acid to remove the scales or coated with a thin polymer to cover them. Both treatments prevent felting and shrinkage.
- There is a natural lanolin coating on wool which repels water and prevents felting. Without it, all the wooly animals would be covered with little felt skirts. After the wool is removed from the animal, much of the lanolin must be removed before spinning.
- In 2007, a wool suit was developed that could be washed in the shower. No pressing required either. It’s the ultimate “Wash n Wear.”
- Wool felt layered with Kevlar produces a lighter, cheaper bullet-proof vest. It works just as well as Kevlar alone and it’s even better in damp conditions.
- In 2004 Merino wool attained the highest price ever for unprocessed sheep’s wool at auction: $3000 Australian for one kg.
- A gentleman’s sport jacket made from vicuña retails for over $20,000 U.S.
- Both cashmere goats and yak are herded in Central Asia. In spite of the adult yak weighing in at 1000-2000 pounds (think buffalo), the goats do more damage to the grasslands due to the sharpness of their hooves.
- The yak is an impressive animal. It produces three kinds of wool. The outer layer is long haired and coarse, making it perfect for constructing felted tents called yurts. The mid-coat is finer and used for carpets, blankets and outerwear. Saving the best for last, the underbelly hair is referred to as down and is as soft and warm as cashmere or alpaca, suitable for clothing and knitting!
- In the 17th century, Spain was a serious contender for the world’s wool market. It was the only source of their prized Merino wool. So prized, that taking even one Merino sheep out of the country was punishable by death.
It looks like I have exhausted my words, so I will postpone the topic of silk. I hope everyone is knitting and crocheting! Soon it will be cooler, and we can all return to knitting with wool again! KnitWits: where we talk, we laugh, we create.