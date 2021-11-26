SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is hosting a Holiday Dance Party at HOA-1 on Tuesday, December 14. The evening will include a plated dinner (cost is $40 per member and $46 for non-member) with salad, a choice of entree (beef, chicken or fish), and a wonderful dessert. Vegetarian or other dietary needs will be accommodated.
Entrée choices:
- Tomato and Red Wine Braised Short Ribs
- Stuffed Sole with Crab and Lemon Beurre Blanc
- Braised Chicken Coq a Vin
Side dishes:
- Basil Whipped Potatoes (for beef and chicken)
- Wild Rice Pilaf with dried cranberries and pecans (for fish)
- Broccolini
Doors open 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. After dinner, we will dance in the Vermillion Room from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. SBDC dances are always a glorious time. Our disc-jockeys play such a wonderful selection of tunes. Ballroom music is NOT the stuffy music of our parents! Selections from a recent play list included “Home” by Michael Buble, “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin, Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon”, and one of my favorites, “Boogie Shoes”, by K.C. and the Sunshine Band. Are your Boogie Shoes a little rusty? It’s OKAY! Our club has all level of dancers. Several of our new members just watched at their first dinner dance, and still had a great time! And you know the food will be good.
Not a member of SBDC? So how do you sign up? Just jot me an email at diana@thepreferredteam.com, and I will be happy to send you the RSVP form and answer your questions. The form will ask for your dinner choices and has the information as to where to send you check for dinner. Our members automatically get an email with the information to RSVP.
Need to fix your Boogie Shoes? SBDC offers monthly dance lessons in many styles. Lessons are offered on Mondays and Thursdays and are FREE to members. All SaddleBrooke residents can become members, and you are welcome to attend a dance lesson without joining to see if it is a good fit for you.
View the SBDC website at sbballroomdance.com for information on joining and our calendar. The calendar lists dates and times for our dances, practice sessions, and dance lessons, and our instructors’ names. Or jot me an email at diana@thepreferredteam.com and I’ll be happy to get you more information. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.