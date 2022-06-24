The Tucson Chapter of the Military Officers of America Association (MOAA) held its monthly membership meeting at the Vivace Restaurant on Sunday, May 26. Also attending were members of the SaddleBrooke-based Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter (CMSC).

The Golder Ranch Fire District was awarded the 2021 Freedom Award, as recognition of the District’s support of its National Guard and Reserve employees. Presenting the Award to six GRFD representatives was Ross Orvik, CDR, USN, Ret., a member of Tucson MOAA, and the Southern Area Employer Outreach Director for Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Office.

ESGR is a Department of Defense organization dedicated to promoting a culture in which all American employers support and value the military service of their employees who also serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The enabling Federal statute is the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA). CDR Orvik presented the GRFD representatives with certificates and MOAA Command Challenge coins.

The Military Officers Association of America is a non-profit veterans association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.

The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter is part of the Tucson MOAA and encompasses Northwest Tucson, including Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and Sun City. For additional information about CMSC, contact President CAPT Chuck Vaughan at chuck.vaughan@comcast.net. Those interested in joining can contact Membership Chair LTJG David Bull at maybull23@aol.com. See our new website at tucsonmoaa.org.