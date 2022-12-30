The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle raised money to buy new books, DVDs and audio books for the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. The raffle is a win-win because half of the money goes to the libraries and the other half is distributed in cash prizes to lucky ticket holders.

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, guests at this year’s Bucks 4 Books Celebration enjoyed a fun-filled dinner and musical event. Entertainment was provided by the CS&M Trio, one of the most popular and talented bands in Tucson. The group’s blend of acoustic music and three-part vocal harmony, a whimsical stage presence and songs from the Eagles to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young made guests ready to rock out on the dance floor. Groovy, man!

In addition to food, drinks and live music, the event included 1960s trivia, dance and costume contests. The competition was fierce, but good fun for everyone. At the end of the evening, the drawing for this year’s three lucky Bucks 4 Books Grand Prize cash winners was held.

WinnersFirst Place — Carla Kemble ($1,600)

Second Place — Judy Cox ($960)

Third Place — Carol Titone ($640)