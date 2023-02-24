For over 30-years, the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries have worked tirelessly to raise funds to support our three libraries with books and equipment.

Leaving the board are Laura Pauli, Barry Swartzberg, and Sharon Triester who have over 15-years of combined service to Friends of the Library.

With the shut-downs of many activities etc., because of COVID it has become a challenge that the Board has met by changing fundraising tactics and embracing new methods of raising money.

Now that the world is opening up again, this new board has a goal to making the Friends of the Libraries a more focal point of the community.

Our focus now is not only supporting the libraries monetarily but also to reach out to the community with activities such as the popular lecture series, book signings, as well as events to thank our donors for their continued support.

We have lots of ideas and look forward to working toward bringing more and more members to the “Friends” with this new outreach approach. To that end we are looking for a new Board member who would like to assist us in putting this new program in place. If you or anyone you know would like to help us with this, please email Joyce Faulkner at rockymonty52@gmail.com.

In the meantime, enjoy the libraries of SaddleBrooke as they are a fabulous asset to our community.