The compassionate residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch made this year’s Annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Food Drive a great success. The Food Drive raised $144,996 and 18,000 pounds of food donations. This is a wonderful result and the families assisted by the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB), as well as its Board of Directors and volunteers, are deeply grateful for this outpouring of support.
Thanks to your generosity, TCFB will be able to assist an unduplicated 515 households, including 1,518 people, during 2023. The Food Bank serves 426 children and 305 seniors. These households can receive up to two food boxes a month, each containing a three-day supply of food.
Speaking on behalf of TCFB, Rosemary Douglas said, “The generosity of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents is reflected in the amazing results of the SBCO 2023 Food Drive. TCFB now has a full warehouse and funds to purchase additional food items, such as high—quality proteins, for the remainder of the year. We are very grateful for your help as we continue our mission to support our neighbors in need.”
This was the first year since the COVID pandemic that the Food Drive was able to accept food donations as well as monetary contributions made online or with checks. Volunteers from SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Sunrise Rotary, Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, TCFB and Teen Closet students enjoyed the warm weather and comradery of sorting through the food donations, boxing and loading them on trucks and unloading the donations at TCFB. All monetary contributions will go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. Both SBCO and TCFB are all-volunteer organizations and IRS 501c3 and Arizona non-profit charitable organizations, so donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.
SBCO and TCFB thank the many SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who made such a great difference in the lives of those in need, especially the SaddleBrooke Unit Food Drive Captains:
(Unit - Name)
- 1/1A - Casey Domalewski
- 2 - Melanie Stout
- 3N - Candy Brockey
- 3S - Beth & Dan Conquest
- 4 - Linda Holt
- 5 - Becky & Steve Spence
- 6 - Linda Henriksen
- 7 - Linda Morrison & Kathie Garman
- 8 - Heidi Wagner
- 8A - Donna O’Shea & Cindy Rutkowski
- 9 - Ted Crowley
- 10/10A - Sandy Simester
- 11 - Paula & Frank Morgan
- 12 - Mike & Chris Havnaer
- 14 - Barb Turner
- 15 - Marcia VanOmmeran
- 16 - Emilie & Ken Siarkiewicz
- 17 - Patrick Polencheck
- 18 - Lorna & Mark Kitchen
- 19 - Patty Oswalt
- 20 - Ruby Okada & Mike Hatmaker
- 21 - Pat & Ron Andrea
- 22 - Linda Morrison
- 23 - Patrick & Eileen Hansen
- 24 - Phyllis Meierhenry & Susan Barnes
- 25 - Bill Rigg
- 27 - Karen Erickson
- 28 - Anita Woodbury
- 29 - Cheryl & John Quist
- 30 - Linda DeWitt
- 31 - Kathy Mathews
- 32 - Teri Spencer
- 33 - Cash Striplin
- 35/35A - Debra & Dwight Cox
- 36/36A - Christine Schmitz
- 42 - Eric Zobel
- 43 - Linda Bartholow & Linda Oberski
- 44A - Shirley Hovan
- 45 - David & Kathleen Eaton
- 46/46A - Rex Witherspoon
- 47 - John Farnham
- 48/48A - Jane Lahman
- 49 - Carol Thompson & Andrea Sahl
- 50 - Marsha Kurtic