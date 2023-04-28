The compassionate residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch made this year’s Annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Food Drive a great success. The Food Drive raised $144,996 and 18,000 pounds of food donations. This is a wonderful result and the families assisted by the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB), as well as its Board of Directors and volunteers, are deeply grateful for this outpouring of support.

Thanks to your generosity, TCFB will be able to assist an unduplicated 515 households, including 1,518 people, during 2023. The Food Bank serves 426 children and 305 seniors. These households can receive up to two food boxes a month, each containing a three-day supply of food.

Speaking on behalf of TCFB, Rosemary Douglas said, “The generosity of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents is reflected in the amazing results of the SBCO 2023 Food Drive. TCFB now has a full warehouse and funds to purchase additional food items, such as high—quality proteins, for the remainder of the year. We are very grateful for your help as we continue our mission to support our neighbors in need.”

This was the first year since the COVID pandemic that the Food Drive was able to accept food donations as well as monetary contributions made online or with checks. Volunteers from SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Sunrise Rotary, Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, TCFB and Teen Closet students enjoyed the warm weather and comradery of sorting through the food donations, boxing and loading them on trucks and unloading the donations at TCFB. All monetary contributions will go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. Both SBCO and TCFB are all-volunteer organizations and IRS 501c3 and Arizona non-profit charitable organizations, so donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.

SBCO and TCFB thank the many SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who made such a great difference in the lives of those in need, especially the SaddleBrooke Unit Food Drive Captains:

(Unit - Name)

1/1A - Casey Domalewski

2 - Melanie Stout

3N - Candy Brockey

3S - Beth & Dan Conquest

4 - Linda Holt

5 - Becky & Steve Spence

6 - Linda Henriksen

7 - Linda Morrison & Kathie Garman

8 - Heidi Wagner

8A - Donna O’Shea & Cindy Rutkowski

9 - Ted Crowley

10/10A - Sandy Simester

11 - Paula & Frank Morgan

12 - Mike & Chris Havnaer

14 - Barb Turner

15 - Marcia VanOmmeran

16 - Emilie & Ken Siarkiewicz

17 - Patrick Polencheck

18 - Lorna & Mark Kitchen

19 - Patty Oswalt

20 - Ruby Okada & Mike Hatmaker

21 - Pat & Ron Andrea

22 - Linda Morrison

23 - Patrick & Eileen Hansen

24 - Phyllis Meierhenry & Susan Barnes

25 - Bill Rigg

27 - Karen Erickson

28 - Anita Woodbury

29 - Cheryl & John Quist

30 - Linda DeWitt

31 - Kathy Mathews

32 - Teri Spencer

33 - Cash Striplin

35/35A - Debra & Dwight Cox

36/36A - Christine Schmitz

42 - Eric Zobel

43 - Linda Bartholow & Linda Oberski

44A - Shirley Hovan

45 - David & Kathleen Eaton

46/46A - Rex Witherspoon

47 - John Farnham

48/48A - Jane Lahman

49 - Carol Thompson & Andrea Sahl

50 - Marsha Kurtic