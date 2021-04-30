The compassionate residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch made the 23rd Annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Food Drive a record-breaking success. This year the Food Drive raised $226,647.83 in donations! This is an enormous increase compared to the $91,798 raised in 2020. The families assisted by the Tri-Community Food Bank, as well as its Board of Directors and volunteers, are deeply grateful for this outpouring of support.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating economic effect across the country. Many families who have never before needed the services of a food bank are lining up for assistance. Thanks to your generosity, the Food Bank will be able to assist 515 households, including 1,518 people. The Food Bank serves 426 children and 305 seniors.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Food Drive was again limited to monetary contributions made online or with checks. All monetary contributions will go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. SBCO and TCFB are all-volunteer organizations and are IRS 501c-3 and AZ non-profit charitable organizations, so, donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.
We hope in 2022 to be able to experience the friendship and community spirit associated with donations of food in addition to money. Meanwhile, SBCO and Tri-Community Food Bank thank the many SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who made such a great difference in the lives of those in need, especially to the SaddleBrooke Unit Food Drive Captains.