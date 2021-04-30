Steve Groth, SBCO president 2020-21, presents a check for the $226,647 raised by the SBCO Food Drive to Tri-Community Food Bank chairperson Cynthia Chevalley.

The compassionate residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch made the 23rd Annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Food Drive a record-breaking success. This year the Food Drive raised $226,647.83 in donations! This is an enormous increase compared to the $91,798 raised in 2020. The families assisted by the Tri-Community Food Bank, as well as its Board of Directors and volunteers, are deeply grateful for this outpouring of support.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating economic effect across the country. Many families who have never before needed the services of a food bank are lining up for assistance. Thanks to your generosity, the Food Bank will be able to assist 515 households, including 1,518 people. The Food Bank serves 426 children and 305 seniors.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Food Drive was again limited to monetary contributions made online or with checks. All monetary contributions will go directly to grocery purchases and related expenses. SBCO and TCFB are all-volunteer organizations and are IRS 501c-3 and AZ non-profit charitable organizations, so, donations made to these organizations are tax deductible.

We hope in 2022 to be able to experience the friendship and community spirit associated with donations of food in addition to money. Meanwhile, SBCO and Tri-Community Food Bank thank the many SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who made such a great difference in the lives of those in need, especially to the SaddleBrooke Unit Food Drive Captains.

UNIT #NAME
1/1ACasey Domalewski
2Melanie Stout
3NCandy Brockey
3S

Ken & Marie Ratcliff

4Marly Milks
5Becky & Steve Spence
6

Linda Henriksen

7Marcia VanOmmeran*
8Bill & Cheri Lay
8ADonna O'Shea
9Ted Crowley
10/10ASandy Simester
11Paula & Frank Morgan
12Mike & Chris Havnaer
14Jim & Carol Petrakos
15Jon & Diane Chase
16Emilie & Ken Siarkiewicz
17Patrick Polencheck
18Lorna & Mark Kitchen
19Kay & Jim Galligan
20Jan & Ted Deschamp
21Pat & Ron Andrea
22George & Cookie Kaplan
23Peggy Ogier
24Phyllis Meierhenry
25Bill Rigg
27Karen Erickson
28Joyce Maurizzi
29Doug & Sandy Miller
30Linda DeWitt
31Ann Peaker
32Linda Howard
33Cash Striplin
35/35ADebra & Dwight Cox
36/36ALori Hill
42Eric Zobel
43Donna & Mike Cadet
44AJohn & Debbie Aberle*
45Ann VanSickel
46/46AGary Adams
47John Farnham
48/48AJane Perry
49Carol & Richard Thompson
50Sally Dow

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.