Don and Linda Merritt have moved to 37376 S. Copper Ridge Court. Don brought with them a treasure from St Louis, Missouri that has been in his family since 1958, moved several times, and after two idle years, it is about to become fully operational (hand only).

The Bell— it is one of the largest manufactured Railroad bells in the US. It is solid bronze, is 16” diameter, and the bell, clapper and structural mount weigh about 350 pounds. It was cast in bronze in the late 1800’s and most likely positioned proudly in the front of a massive steam locomotive. The bell served as a warning to all traffic of its impending progress as it approached the many crossings. The ringing of the bell reminds us of the former glory and excitement of the passing locomotives as well as the era of expansion and growth in the young, but proud, United States of America.

The bell and post have been located near the dividing wall by the patio in the rear of the lot. The Bell sits quietly on its post until it is brought to life for special recognized holidays based on the ringer’s schedule.

Each holiday ringing will last less than a minute (if the Ringer lasts that long!) and usually starting at 12 p.m. All are invited (with supervision) to create their own tone, a single hand striking of the clapper against the bell. Units 18 & 19, which include our Cul de Sac, will have a very rare treasure in our small corner of the neighborhood to enjoy. These special rings are in honor of the Freedoms we enjoy here at SaddleBrooke and the USA. The sacrifices made by our forebearers to obtain and keep this heritage alive should be remembered and the Ringing of the Bells is a heartfelt, exciting way to say THANK YOU.

Don Merritt can be reached at (509) 675-4111 and email goodwayranch@yahoo.com for discussion about the bell and scheduling a visit to see, hear and ring this beautiful bell. Individual exploratory rings will occur from time to time (between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) Ear protection is required for those who choose to RING the BELL. A ring can last for many seconds and is a beautiful sound, almost Angelic, as it evaporates into silence!

There was a bell ringing on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m.

A Bell Ringing is scheduled for the following dates:

Independence Day – Monday, July 4

Labor Day – Monday, September 5

Veterans Day – Friday, November 11